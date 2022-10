ST. LOUIS – It’s sunny and warmer Sunday, with temperature highs in the low 70s.

Clear skies overnight are expected and lows in the upper 40s to around 50. The warming trend continues into Monday, with highs climbing to near 80. Still sunny. Rain chances increase by Tuesday, with the best chances of the week on Wednesday.

Highs through Wednesday in the upper 70s, with them dropping back to the 60s for Thursday and Friday.