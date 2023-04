ST. LOUIS – Another nice day is expected for Tuesday.

It’s set to be mostly sunny and warm, with temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay dry and warm through most of the work week, as highs will be in the 70s.

Some rain is set to move in late Friday and into Saturday. It’s going to be cooler and drier on Sunday, and heading into Monday. Temps will be around 60.