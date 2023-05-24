ST. LOUIS – Tracking some very isolated overnight showers that have been hanging around.

It’s going to be mostly sunny and warm Wednesday ahead of the incoming cold front that’s moving in from the northeast. The slight chance of showers continues Wednesday, but the most widespread activity will be west of St. Louis later in the day. Most will stay dry. Temperature highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

That front moves through later Wednesday and cooler, less humid air settles into the region into Thursday. Very nice weather Thursday and Friday, as highs are set in the 70s.

The Memorial Day Weekend holidays will bring warming temps. Still watching a slight chance of storms for Sunday night into Monday.