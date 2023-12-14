ST. LOUIS – Sunshine and a southerly flow mean a nice warm-up Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid-50s. It’ll be mostly clear overnight; wake-up temperatures are in the mid-30s. Increasing clouds Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A storm system will move through the Midwest on Saturday. For St. Louis, Saturday looks cloudy and cooler, with a chance for light rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will bring clearing skies. It will be a little cooler to start the new week, but temperatures will warm up again by Wednesday.