ST. LOUIS – Gusty winds will be the story of the day Monday, with sunny skies giving way to clouds in the afternoon.

Temperature highs will reach to near 60. Monday night will bring some spotty rain showers late, with a low in the upper 40s. The daylight hours Tuesday will be dry and mainly cloudy, with more rain likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers will continue through Wednesday night into early Thursday. It will be cooler through the middle of the week, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A quick round of rain and snow showers is possible Friday before we dry out over the weekend.