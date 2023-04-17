ST. LOUIS – It was a windy Sunday night and those gusty winds will actually increase later Monday morning, gusting to about 35 miles per hour.

Skies have already cleared for most of the area, so Monday will be sunny. Temperature highs will be in the low to mid 60s, a little below normal. Winds finally ease through the evening.

It’ll be mostly clear and in the low 40s overnight. Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and temp highs in the 70s. We have a slight chance of a few showers Wednesday morning and maybe a storm early afternoon, but highs Wednesday around 80.

Storm chances increase Thursday afternoon ahead of our next cold front.