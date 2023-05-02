ST. LOUIS – One more day of gusty northwest winds Tuesday, though wind speeds should be not as strong as they were Sunday and Monday.

Areas of blowing dust can’t be ruled out in open, agricultural areas.

It’s going to be sunny with temperature highs in the mid 60s Tuesday, and winds will be gusting to around 30 miles per hour. Tuesday night, it will be clear and chilly. Breezy through the evening, then the wind really eases back.

Wake up temps Wednesday are set in the low 40s. Wednesday will be warmer, as temp highs are expected to be near 70. Increasing clouds Thursday, and highs near 70. Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Thursday night and Friday.