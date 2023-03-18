ST. LOUIS — Saturday will be sunny, but not very warm. Temperatures will be 25-30 degrees below normal. Highs today struggle to make it above freezing and wind chills are in the teens and 20s.

Clouds increase this afternoon and evening. We could see a few flurries, especially north of the I-70 corridor. Winds slowly ease overnight, but lows again fall to the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow, with full sunshine, lighter winds, and temperatures around 40. It will feel better than today.

Dry for Monday as spring begins. Rain chances increase Tuesday through Friday along with warmer temperatures.