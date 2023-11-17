ST. LOUIS – We have some spots of rain this Friday morning as a cold front moves across the Bi-State.

By mid-morning, showers are over, and the afternoon brings clear skies. Temperatures should slowly fall through the day as winds swing to the west and then northwest behind the front. Most of the day will be in the 50s.

The weekend looks sunny but cooler. Wake-up temperatures will be near freezing, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds return Sunday afternoon and evening, and rain chances return Monday with the next storm system. Expect rain showers and a breezy Monday, with highs only near 50.

Showers linger Tuesday morning, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday look sunny and quiet, but colder. Highs are only in the low 40s.