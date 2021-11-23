Sunny clear skies Tuesday with high temperatures in the low-50s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday starts off with clear skies. It will be sunny and seasonably cool Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low-50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night.

It will be mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday with temperatures around 60 degrees. A cold front moves in late Tuesday night.

Rain is forecasted for Thanksgiving morning, but drier conditions move in by the afternoon hours. Thanksgiving will see high temperatures in the 40s. It will be dry on Friday and into the weekend.