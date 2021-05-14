Sunny day with afternoon clouds, high temps near 70

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins is doing the Friday morning forecast from Grant’s Farm. Tune in to FOX 2 to watch. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor and John Brown are there as well checking out the upgrades.

After a cool morning look for a nice warm-up again Friday with morning sunshine giving way to some afternoon clouds. Temperatures will top off near 70. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with a low in the 50s.

The weekend looks unsettled, but it’s not a washout. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures will be near 70. The best chance for rain this weekend will come Saturday night into Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures Sunday will range from the 60s to the lower-70s. The unsettled weather will hang around for much of next week with a chance for showers pretty much every day.