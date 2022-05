ST. LOUIS – Friday starts off quiet and mild. It will be mostly sunny, hot, humid, and windy Friday afternoon with highs in the 90s. Expect showers and storms Friday evening. Those will continue throughout the day Saturday with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunday will be cooler and less humid with highs only in the 60s. Milder temps return next week with some showers and storms at times. High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s.