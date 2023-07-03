ST. LOUIS – Patchy fog is developing Monday morning. Once any fog mixes out later, we’ll have mostly sunny skies across the region and temeprature highs will climb to around 90.

Humidity will be a bit noticeable, but not as bad as the past few days. It’ll be mostly clear and lows to around 70 Mondaynight.

For July 4th, we’ll see hotter temps with highs in the mid 90s, feeling a touch hotter with the heat index.

We have a slight chance of a few spotty showers or storms bubbling up for the afternoon and early evening, but storms should dissipate quickly around sunset meaning most firework displays won’t be impacted. Otherwise rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.