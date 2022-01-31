Sunny skies and high temps in low-50s Monday, snow coming later this week

ST. LOUIS – Monday will be a quiet day with mostly sunny skies and mild temps. High temperatures will reach the low-50s. The major winter storm arrives by Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A Winter Weather Watch is in effect starting Tuesday evening. It will still be mild on Tuesday with some showers in the morning then rain in the afternoon. Expect rain to change into a winter mix Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Then snow comes down Wednesday through Thursday. Expect slick roads, bridges, and reduced visibility. 1-3 inches of snow is possible in St. Louis