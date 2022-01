ST. LOUIS – Sunshine spreads across the St. Louis area Friday afternoon with highs in the upper-20s. Quiet, milder weather moves in this weekend. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s.

Big changes are coming next week. It will be warm and dry on Monday. It looks wet starting out on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday with temps in the 40s and 50s.

There is a chance for some snow late Thursday night.