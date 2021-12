ST. LOUIS – Tuesday starts off cold and frosty with some patchy fog. Roads may be slick once again in the morning. Tuesday will have sunny skies and mild temps. Highs will reach into the low-50s.

A cold front moves in Tuesday night and will cause a cooler day Wednesday.

Dry and milder temperatures will be in the St. Louis area the rest of the week and into Christmas weekend. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.