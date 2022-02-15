Sunny skies Tuesday with high temps in the upper-50s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will have a sunny, warm, and breezy afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.

It will be very warm overnight. Expect warm and windy conditions Wednesday. The next system moves in bringing rain by Wednesday afternoon. High temps will be in the 60s. Rain will be heavy at times with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Expect rain on Thursday, then a rain mix, and then snow. FOX 2’s meteorologists are still sorting out the details. Friday and into the weekend is looking dry.