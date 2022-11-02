ST. LOUIS – Really nice weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunny skies and temperature highs in the 70s are expected. Clouds increase Thursday night. Friday is cloudier and windy, but still warm, with highs in the 70s. Rain chances kick on Friday night, and continue through Saturday.

Storms will also be possible Saturday with cooler and windy, temps hold in the 60s. We’ll dry out into Sunday. Weather looks nice for next Monday and Election Day Tuesday.