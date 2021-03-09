Sunny spring-like temperatures Tuesday, rain is expected later this week

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday has another day of early spring weather on tap with plentiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the low-70s.

It will be breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph at times resulting in an elevated wildfire risk Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday will be windy and warm with increasing clouds and temperatures, again warming into the low-70s.

The weather pattern turns very wet and progressively cooler Thursday and through the weekend.