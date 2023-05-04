ST. LOUIS – Sunny skies to start Thursday, with clouds increasing through the afternoon.

Temperature highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain showers spread in from the west in the early morning hours of Friday. Out the door temps are expected to be in the upper 50s.

Rain with occasional thunder is set for Friday morning, tapering to showers for the afternoon. It’s going to be breezy, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Areas should see a half inch to inch of rain, prime time between 3:00 a.m. and noon. Some showers may linger into Friday evening.

A dry day Saturday, with highs in the 70s. We will be warming things up next week, highs back in the 80s. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms each day, Sunday through Wednesday.