ST. LOUIS – Thursday and Friday will be hot, as we’ll have highs around 90 with plenty of sunshine.

Humidity stays lower, making the temps easier to take. Friday night rain chances have faded, but we’ll still be watching the weekend for wet weather.

It’ll be mostly sunny Saturday, with just a slight afternoon storm chance. Highs are set in the upper 80s.

A storm system arrives Saturday night and brings our best chance of needed rain on Sunday. Highs Sunday are in the mid 80s. While Sunday looks to be our wettest day, a chance of showers and storms sticks around for Monday.