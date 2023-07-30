ST. LOUIS – Patchy fog is improving and will continue to mix out early Sunday morning.

The rest of the day is looking much better than the last few. Temperature highs will only be in the upper 80s to low 90s and storm chances look to stay west and southwest of the region. We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We do enter back into an active weather pattern for much of the work week with a front stalled to our southwest. The first round of showers and storms will develop over the central plains overnight and could impact the St. Louis region Monday morning into midday.

Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Being on the cool side of the cold front, having more clouds and some rain around, expect that highs will only be in the 80s.

Past Monday, we have rain chances each day through Wednesday, mainly in the mornings and early afternoon hours as this pattern repeats itself. Highs each day in the 80s. By Thursday, hotter temps to the mid 90s return.