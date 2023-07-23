ST. LOUIS – We have just a few isolated weak storms out there that will continue to diminish over the next couple of hours. Then we’re set to have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures around 90.

Another slight chance of isolated showers and storms is expected by mid to late afternoon and early evening. Anything that bubbles up will diminish by around sunset.

We then turn our attention to heat and increasing humidity for the work week. Monday will be hotter and sunny. Monday night, we are watching the chance of a complex of storms impacting some of the region into early Tuesday. Still some uncertainty on whether this will materialize.

The rest of the work week will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.