ST. LOUIS — A sunny, warmer Monday on tap. Highs around 90, but humidity remains comfortable.

Clear and low 70s out the door Tuesday morning. A sunny start to Tuesday with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances move in on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday looks wet, with showers and storms possible through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Waves of rain and storms will hang around the rest of the week.