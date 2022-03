ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning is mostly clear and chilly. It will be sunny and very warm again Wednesday. The area may tie the old record high of 79 (1992).

A cold front moves through Wednesday night and it’ll be a lot cooler on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 50s but still above normal. It will be warmer on Friday.

Expect wet weather this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.