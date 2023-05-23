ST. LOUIS – It will be warmer the next two days, but still quite nice.

Plenty of sunshine, as temperature highs will be in the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly south of metro St. Louis. Most will stay dry.

A cold front crosses the region into Thursday. This will drop our temps and humidity for Thursday and Friday.

The Memorial Day Weekend holidays will bring warming temps and slight chance of storms by Monday.