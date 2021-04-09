Sunny with temps in the 70s Friday, but storms roll in Friday evening

ST. LOUIS – After a cloudy, damp and cool Thursday, Friday looks wonderful! Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will warm into the 70s by the afternoon!

But as nice as Friday will be, things get stormy quickly Friday evening as showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop by the evening and continue in waves overnight. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of run-up through midday. High temperatures will cool into the 50s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 70s. Next week looks mostly dry with near or slightly below normal temperatures in the lower-60s.