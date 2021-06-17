Sunshine, clouds, and high temps in the 90s Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The resort weather is winding down as summer heat and humidity start to return Thursday. The area will have clouds mixed with sunshine and temperatures warming through the 80s Thursday morning and into the low-to-mid 90s for the afternoon. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and muggy with a low in the upper 70s.

Dangerous heat takes over Friday with sunshine and high temperatures around 101. The top heat index could get as high as 105.

The weekend will remain muggy, although not quite as hot because there will be a chance for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.