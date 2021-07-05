Sunshine, humidity, and high temps Monday in the low-90s

ST. LOUIS – Hazy sunshine and warm summer temperatures are on tap Monday. Look for afternoon highs to reach the low-90s with seasonable humidity. Monday night will be clear and mild with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures will return to the lower-90s.

A few spotty thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks mostly dry with temps in the upper-80s to lower-90s.