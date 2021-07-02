Sunshine, limited humidity, and high temps in the low-80s Friday

ST. LOUIS – Resort weather has arrived back in St. Louis! Friday will have plenty of sunshine with comfortable humidity. Temperatures Friday morning are in the 60s and the area will warm into the low-80s by the afternoon. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s to lower-60s.

The weekend looks amazing with plenty of sunshine each day and temperatures in the 80s to near 90. It will be excellent for holiday firework displays.

Then early next week the heat and humidity start to creep back in along with a chance for a few pop-up storms by mid-week. 

