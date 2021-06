ST. LOUIS – It is almost cool Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s and nearly perfect weather is expected for the afternoon.

Sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80 are expected for Tuesday.

Wednesday will also be nice. Sunny, breezy and a bit warmer with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

It will be hotter and more humid Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s. The rain and storm chance increase Thursday night into Friday.