Sunshine mixes with clouds Tuesday, high temps in low-80s

ST. LOUIS – Other than the smokey haze, it will be another beautiful early August day in St. Louis with sunshine mixing with a few clouds and temperatures warming from the 60s Tuesday morning into the lower-80s by the afternoon.

It will be a beautiful night at the Muny and Busch Stadium as temperatures drop through the 70s. The overnight low will reach into the lower-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nice warm days with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 80s.

But Friday will bring a chance for a couple of showers before the heat takes over again this weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach well into the 90s.