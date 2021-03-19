Sunshine returns Friday with high temperatures in the low-50s

ST. LOUIS – The rain is gone and the sun will return Friday! But with the sun, there will be chilly breezes.

It will be a brisk day with temperatures reaching the low-50s by late Friday afternoon. The night will be clear and cold with low temperatures down near freezing.

The weekend will be one for the top ten list. There will be sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures both days in the 60s.

Monday will bring a few more clouds as temperatures inch closer to 70. A new round of rain and thunderstorms is likely late Monday night into Tuesday.