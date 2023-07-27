ST. LOUIS – Dangerous heat is expected Thursday and Friday. We start the mornings warm, in the upper 70s to low 80 in metro St. Louis, and we heat up quickly.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s and peak heat index values of 105-110 in the afternoons. A Heat Advisory has been issued through Friday evening and may get extended to Saturday.

You’re urged to drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned space and out of the sun during peak heating hours, noon to 5:00 p.m. Take extra precautions if you work outside.

Rain chances are slim, but not zero the next two days. Scattered showers and storms are expected across northern Missouri and central Illinois late in the day Thursday. A few isolated showers may impact especially the northern counties overnight.

Watching a cold front Saturday for more widespread rain chances. Temp highs on Saturday depend on when that front arrives. If the rain holds off till night, then it will be another near triple digit day.