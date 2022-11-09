St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – Warmer air will build in the north Wednesday, along with gusty winds that will send temperature highs to near record levels in the upper 70s.

The record high is 78, which was set in 2020. Thursday will be another warm day, but not record-breaking. A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday night, stirring up a brief period of rain showers, followed by the coldest air of the season for Friday and the weekend.

High temps will be in the low 40s for Veterans Day (Friday) morning, with steady or slowly falling temps into the afternoon. Cold, gusty winds will continue into Saturday, when the high will reach the upper 30s. Sunday will also be cold, with highs in the low-40s.