ST. LOUIS – The warm-up begins Monday.

It’s going to be cold out the door, but sunny in the 20s, Monday morning. Temperature highs will climb into the low 50s, back to what is considered average for this time of year. It’s going to be a clear and cold Monday night, and Tuesday morning we will wake up to temps near 30. It’s set to be sunny and in the mid-50s by the afternoon.

We push to near 60 on Wednesday. Increasing clouds are expected and a slight chance of rain showers for Thanksgiving Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. A touch cooler Friday behind the front.