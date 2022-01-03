Temp in teens and wind chills in single digits Monday, highs in low-30s

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are in the teens and wind chills are in the single digits Monday morning. It will be sunny and not as cold as Sunday. High temperatures will reach into the low-30s Monday afternoon with light south winds.

Back to around average temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

It will be colder on Wednesday with a chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It will be cold and dry on Friday. Expect milder temps this weekend.