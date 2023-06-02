ST. LOUIS — The temperatures have been gradually increasing by a degree or two each day. Looking ahead to Friday, it is expected to be a sunny and warm day initially, but as the day progresses, clouds will start to form, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The western regions have higher chances of experiencing rainfall today. The high temperature is anticipated to reach 93 degrees.

Moving on to the weekend, a hot spell awaits. Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat will persist on Monday, but relief is in sight as a cold front approaches from the northeast. This approaching cold front has the potential to slightly lower the temperatures and reduce the humidity starting from Tuesday.