ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning has been quiet but cold, with temperatures in the 20s.

We do get a break from the wind, as clouds will drift through the area, with temp highs in the 40s. Thursday night, more clouds roll in. Out the door Friday, temps won’t be as cold, in the 30s.

Friday is once again a windy day, as well as a warmer one, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour are likely. A few spot showers are expected late Friday night into early Saturday morning with a cold front that comes through. It’s going to be a sunny and colder Saturday, temps are in the 30s all day.

Watching Sunday morning for a brief, light wintry mix potential. It looks like the better chance of wet weather will be on Monday and Tuesday, when temps will be warmer.