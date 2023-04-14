ST. LOUIS – Another quiet day with temperature highs near 80 and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system approaches Saturday. Saturday will still be warm as well, with temp highs in the upper 70s. We’ll see more clouds around. We could have a few isolated showers or storms Saturday morning through early afternoon.

The main round of storms develops ahead of the cold front in western Missouri Saturday afternoon and tracks eastward. Storms arrive in our western counties probably in the evening and the metro later evening.

The line of storms should decrease in intensity as it tracks east. We’ll have lingering showers, as it will be much cooler and breezy for Sunday with an early morning high in the 50s with temps falling to the 40s by the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warmer each day. At least slight rain chances return for Wednesday.