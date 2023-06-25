ST. LOUIS – Unfortunately, we mostly missed out on the rain. The exception was a few storms that rolled across our far northern counties late Saturday night.

The cold front continues moving through, but most of the area has plenty of time to heat up ahead of its passage and the cooler air is lagging behind. Northern counties will be cooler Sunday, but along and south of I-70 we’ll be back up into the 90s with gusty winds.

The front should clear the area before storms develop again out ahead of it later Sunday to our east. It’ll be mostly clear with temperature highs in the 60s to near 70 overnight.

Monday will feel better with temp highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity. Expect gusty winds to continue. Rain chances increase for the second half of the work week.