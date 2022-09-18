ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours.

So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.

It’s no longer severe, and there’s no expected issues. Skies are currently cloudy across the metro and points north due to the weakening storms. For Sunday, clouds will thin out and skies should become partly cloudy or mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperature highs will hit the low 90s and humidity will be a bit higher than Saturday. A repeat in this pattern looks to happen again Sunday night, with storms firing to our north. Thunderstorm activity Sunday night into Monday morning looks most like north and northeast of St. Louis, with lower chances for the metro.

Then we turn our attention to hotter days. Monday again will be in the lower 90s, but Tuesday we’ll peak in the upper 90s. Questions about just how hot we get Wednesday, but at least the low 90s are looking likely. The best chance of a record-breaking day is Tuesday.