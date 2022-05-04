ST. LOUIS, Mo. – May the Fourth be with you! We are our own kind of Cloudy City this afternoon with gloomy skies and cool temps. We’ll try to push into the 60s for high temperatures. A batch of rain and storms to our southwest will push towards St. Louis but fall apart as it gets close. Let’s watch for a few scattered showers this evening.

The next big push of rain moves on Thursday morning. It will be wet and stormy for the morning commute. Heavy rain could lead to a fast rise in some small streams and creeks. We’ll continue to see rounds of showers and storms Thursday afternoon, evening, and into Friday. Instability isn’t super high, but we’ll watch for an isolated severe thunderstorm Thursday evening.

Map from the National Weather Service

After showers end Friday night, we start to transition to warmer and drier weather. More clouds than sun on Saturday with highs near 70. Mother’s Day looks sunny with highs near 80. We push towards 90 early next week.

The National Weather Service reports that the average first 90-degree day in St. Louis is May 15. If we get highs in that range next week then it would be about a week earlier than normal. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer.

The heat is expected to start Monday and could last into the middle of the week. The probability of reaching the 90-degree mark is high around St. Louis. Take some time to make sure you have a working air conditioner or access to a cooling center.