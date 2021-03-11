Temperatures fall into the low-50s Thursday, rain likely

ST. LOUIS – Periods of showers and some rumbles of thunder are likely Thursday. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s into the lower 50s by late Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain will drop south of St. Louis overnight with temperatures cooling into the 40s.

Friday morning will be cloudy and dry, but look for more rain to roll in late in the afternoon with a steady rain continuing into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s.

Sunday will remain cloudy with another round of rain and thunderstorms likely by the evening. High temperatures Sunday will be near 50. The pattern remains unsettled until early next week.