ST. LOUIS — Saturday will be hot with increasing humidity ahead of our next cold front. Today is likely the hottest day of the year so far with highs near 96, feeling a few degrees hotter with the heat index.

Storms could fire as early as this afternoon in central and northeast Missouri. The chances are more favorable in our area later this evening into tonight. A complex of storms looks to develop in Iowa/Northern MO and track southeast. There could be some strong to severe storms with this, especially earlier on.

The threat is the highest along and north of I-70 and damaging wind gusts are the main concern. The severe threat will diminish over time as the complex continues southeast and weakens gradually. Storms should clear the area by about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be hot and windy with time to climb into the 90s again. Monday will be nice with temps in the mid 80s and breezy conditions. Rain chances start to increase for the second half of the work week.