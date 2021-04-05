Temperatures reach 80 Monday, rain moves into the area Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Beautiful spring weather starts off the new work week with abundant sunshine mixed with a few clouds and temperatures warming to near 80 again Monday afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy and mild with a low near 60.

Tuesday looks to be another warm day with high temperatures in the low-80s. 

Changes begin to unfold Wednesday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Rain showers are likely to linger into Thursday as well so the Cardinals home opener may be a little wet, but not a washout as it stands right now. 

Temperatures will cool into the 60s by Thursday and rebound back into the 70s on Friday. 

