Temperatures reach the 80s Tuesday, thunderstorms expected for Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is going to be another beautiful spring day as temperatures once again make a run into the 80s. Skies will be sunny in the morning with a few clouds in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will bring a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening when a few strong storms are possible. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Some patchy light rain will hang around Wednesday night and continue into Thursday for the Cardinals home opener. Temperatures Thursday will be cooler in the low-60s.

The sun returns Friday with a high in the low-70s, followed by a pretty nice looking weekend.