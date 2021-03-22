Temperatures reach near 70 Monday, rain returns Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Expect a good mix of clouds and sunshine Monday along with a nice spring breeze.

Temperatures will warm from the 40s Monday morning up to near 70 in the afternoon. Monday night will bring an increase in clouds with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be wet at times with several rounds of rain in the morning and a chance for a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s.

More rain will soak the area Thursday through early Friday with temperatures in the 50s Thursday and low-60s by Friday.