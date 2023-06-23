ST. LOUIS – It’s shaping up to be a hot and humid weekend around the St. Louis metro. Temperatures are expected to climb up to the 90s for each of the next three days.

As we start our Friday morning, our temperatures are still a little bit more on the comfortable side. Be prepared for the heat this weekend though. Temperatures could jump as high as 96 degrees on Saturday and 93 degrees on Sunday.

There is potential for some storm systems as we move from the work week to the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy with the chance for some isolated storms. That’s also the case for Saturday and Sunday.

Right now, it doesn’t appear any potential storms will be too severe. Showers and storms are most likely Sunday morning in the Metro East.

