Temps near 90 and chance for scattered thunderstorms most days this week

ST. LOUIS – It’s a new week, but the pattern remains mostly unchanged.

Lots of dry time each day through Thursday with very warm and humid summer conditions, but each day will also bring a chance for a couple of scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain and bursts of gusty winds. Daytime temperatures will start near 90 early this week, but then gradually dip into the 80s by the week’s end.

There are signs of cooler and drier weather just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.